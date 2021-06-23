NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 24,271 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 239.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,030. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

