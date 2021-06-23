NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 39,089 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 252.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

HD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.03. 42,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

