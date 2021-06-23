NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 246.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.51. 12,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.19 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.