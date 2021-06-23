NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 33,147 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 253.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,034. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

