NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 235.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,997. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

