NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.24. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,136 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

