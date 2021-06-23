NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NESF opened at GBX 99.17 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.44. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

