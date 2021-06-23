NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

