Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

