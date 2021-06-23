Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 10737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSR. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.75 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.