North American Construction Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$573.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.24.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,850. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

