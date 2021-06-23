North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.69.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

