North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

