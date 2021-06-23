Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 40 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $434.54. 16,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,684. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.96 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.00.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

