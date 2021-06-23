Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $466.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.