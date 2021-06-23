Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.27. The stock had a trading volume of 147,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

