Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 338,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,013. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

