Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $390.60. 210,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.72 and a 52-week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.