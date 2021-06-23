Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,424,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

