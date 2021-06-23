Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.49. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 3,185 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.