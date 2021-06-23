Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,620 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $114,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $390.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

