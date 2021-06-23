Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,976 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $125,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

PNW opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.