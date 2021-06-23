Northern Trust Corp Buys 28,746 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Nordson worth $107,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

