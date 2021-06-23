Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,442 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

ALNY opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

