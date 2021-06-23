Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $128,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

LYV opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

