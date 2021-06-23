Northern Trust Corp Sells 345,473 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Campbell Soup worth $122,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

CPB stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

