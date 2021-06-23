Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $111,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.