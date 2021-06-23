Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Novanta stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.86. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

