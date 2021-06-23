NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Position Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,901 shares during the period. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 4.21% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,244,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,417 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.