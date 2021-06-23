Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,813 ($36.75). Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s current price.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,608.57 ($34.08).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,979 ($25.86) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,997.91. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 billion and a PE ratio of -113.09.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.