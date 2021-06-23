Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 18,474 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.49. 1,004,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,994. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

