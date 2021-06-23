Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

