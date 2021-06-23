Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon Sells 12,000 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $12,501,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

