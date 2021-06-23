Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
OLLI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,774. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
