Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,774. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

