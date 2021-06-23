Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

