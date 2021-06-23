Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

