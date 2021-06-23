Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 8,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,628. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

