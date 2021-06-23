Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 209,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

