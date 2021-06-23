Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 47,298 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,298 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

