OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,780. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.