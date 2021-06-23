Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 4.2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 675,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Ontrak alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,866 shares of company stock worth $9,186,578. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ontrak by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.