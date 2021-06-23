OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.30 ($0.60), with a volume of 224313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.72 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

In other news, insider Stephen O’Hara bought 47,857 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50). Also, insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

