OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $106,711.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00110131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.36 or 1.00393788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

