Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

