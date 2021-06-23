OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $315,075.12 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $315,075.12 and approximately $29,334.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

