Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Capitalization Hits $6.66 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00012931 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $457,328.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

