Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,148. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

