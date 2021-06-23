Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $144.28 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00017311 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144.28 million and $9.47 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

