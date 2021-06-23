Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.99. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 3,298 shares.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $957.89 million and a P/E ratio of -38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
