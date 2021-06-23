Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

